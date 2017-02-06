Philippines resumes assaults on rebels after talks scrapped
Members of the New People's Army communist rebels with face painted to conceal their identities, march with their firearms before a news conference held at their guerrilla encampment tucked in the harsh wilderness of the Sierra Madre mountains southeast of Manila, Philippines on Nov. 23, 2016. MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine troops have resumed assaults against communist rebels, killing at least one guerrilla, after President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks with the insurgents, military officials said Monday.
