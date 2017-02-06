Philippines resumes assaults on rebel...

Philippines resumes assaults on rebels after talks scrapped

Members of the New People's Army communist rebels with face painted to conceal their identities, march with their firearms before a news conference held at their guerrilla encampment tucked in the harsh wilderness of the Sierra Madre mountains southeast of Manila, Philippines on Nov. 23, 2016. MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine troops have resumed assaults against communist rebels, killing at least one guerrilla, after President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks with the insurgents, military officials said Monday.

