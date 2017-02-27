Philippines: Duterte admits hundreds ...

Philippines: Duterte admits hundreds died in Davao but denies forming death squad

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while speaking during a late night news conference at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Jan 30, 2017. Source: Reuters/Ezra Acayan PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that hundreds of criminals died during his time as Davao city mayor but said he did not form a death squad to kill them as alleged recently by a retired policeman.

