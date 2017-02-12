Philippine president says he won't re...

Philippine president says he won't resume talks with rebels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday that he would scrap peace talks with communist rebels and asked several rebel leaders who were freed for the negotiations to return to prison or face arrests abroad. Duterte said at a late-night news conference in southern Davao city that he would ask government negotiators not to participate in talks with the Maoist guerrillas scheduled to resume this month in Norway, repeating that "peace with the communists might not come in this generation."

