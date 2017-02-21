Philippine court orders arrest of pre...

Philippine court orders arrest of president's leading critic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: SFGate

Opposition Senator Leila de Lima emotionally addresses the media after a warrant for her arrest was issued by a regional trial court Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine court issued an arrest warrant on drug charges for the senator and former top human rights official who is one of the most vocal critics of President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC