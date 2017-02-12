Philippine church to slam 'reign of t...

Philippine church to slam 'reign of terror' behind war on drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times of Oman

This handout photo from the by the Presidential Photographers Division taken and released on February 2, 2017 shows Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte holding a list of government officials who are allegedly involved in the drug trade during a speech in Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao. Photo - AFP/Presidential Photographers Division This handout photo from the by the Presidential Photographers Division taken and released on February 2, 2017 shows Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte holding a list of government officials who are allegedly involved in the drug trade during a speech in Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC