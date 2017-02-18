Philippine Catholics rally vs. drug k...

Philippine Catholics rally vs. drug killings, death penalty

Thousands of Roman Catholics sing religious songs following a "Walk for Life" march around Manila's Rizal Park to oppose the revival of the death penalty by the Philippine Congress as well as the killings of drug users and drug pushers in the so-called war on drugs by President Rodrigo Duterte at dawn Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Church expressed alarm over the killings of more than 7,000 people so far since President Duterte assumed office June 30 of last year.

Chicago, IL

