Philex arson suspects busted

Philex arson suspects busted

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

In a release by the Police Regional Office - Cordillera, authorities said the trio are suspected members of the New Peoples Army allegedly responsible for the burning of two Volvo trucks of Philex Mining Corporation in the morning of February 9 in Ampucao. Cases of robbery, arson and illegal possession of ammunition against Sarah Abellon - Alikes, Promencio Cortez and Marciano Sagun are set to be filed after police arrested them during operations while inside a rented transient house along Tiptop road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Sat duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,312 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC