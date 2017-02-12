Philex arson suspects busted

In a release by the Police Regional Office - Cordillera, authorities said the trio are suspected members of the New Peoples Army allegedly responsible for the burning of two Volvo trucks of Philex Mining Corporation in the morning of February 9 in Ampucao. Cases of robbery, arson and illegal possession of ammunition against Sarah Abellon - Alikes, Promencio Cortez and Marciano Sagun are set to be filed after police arrested them during operations while inside a rented transient house along Tiptop road.

