People want to #DeleteUber after its ...

People want to #DeleteUber after its last tweet in the Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

In a miscalculated move, a promotional tweet from Uber on Sunday has gotten many in the Philippines shaking their fists at the ride-sharing company. The tweet has now been deleted, but Uber tweeted out a promotion on Sunday on the eve of a planned jeepney strike, offering free trips to users "affected by the activities tomorrow."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC