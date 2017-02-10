People Power 1986 and Duterte's destiny
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte believes destiny brought him to the Presidency because he won even if he had no political machinery and no money to mount a nationwide campaign. The 1986 People Power revolution that toppled the Marcos dictatorship and whose annual commemoration at EDSA in the national capital he snubbed as President, actually changed the course of his life and brought the unknown government prosecutor to where he is now - the country's 16th President and the first Mindanawon to lead the nation.
