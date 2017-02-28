PDEA-Northern Mindanao unfazed by mur...

PDEA-Northern Mindanao unfazed by murder charges

Read more: Sun-Star

AN OFFICIAL of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Northern Mindanao -Northern Mindanao said they are unfazed by the charges lodged by Maria Leorupee Barros, widow of a suspect slain by anti-narcotics agents in an anti-illegal drugs operation last year. PDEA-Northern Mindanao agent Ben Kalibre said they are willing to face the charges but declined to comment further, saying they have yet to receive the official copy of the complaint.

Chicago, IL

