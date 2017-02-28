PDEA-Northern Mindanao unfazed by murder charges

AN OFFICIAL of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Northern Mindanao -Northern Mindanao said they are unfazed by the charges lodged by Maria Leorupee Barros, widow of a suspect slain by anti-narcotics agents in an anti-illegal drugs operation last year. PDEA-Northern Mindanao agent Ben Kalibre said they are willing to face the charges but declined to comment further, saying they have yet to receive the official copy of the complaint.

