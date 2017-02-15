Palace: NPA attack in Surigao a 'clea...

Palace: NPA attack in Surigao a 'clear violation' of truce

MALACANANG slammed Wednesday the New People's Army over its reported attack on a group of soldiers assisting earthquake victims in Surigao del Norte. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the NPA clearly violated its declaration of truce when it fired at the members of Army's 30th Infantry Battalion traveling along Barangay Linunggaman, San Francisco, Surigao del Norte, on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

