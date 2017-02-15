Palace: NPA attack in Surigao a 'clear violation' of truce
MALACANANG slammed Wednesday the New People's Army over its reported attack on a group of soldiers assisting earthquake victims in Surigao del Norte. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the NPA clearly violated its declaration of truce when it fired at the members of Army's 30th Infantry Battalion traveling along Barangay Linunggaman, San Francisco, Surigao del Norte, on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC