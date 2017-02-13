Palace glad over NPA declaration of t...

Palace glad over NPA declaration of truce in quake-hit areas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

MALACANANG welcomed Monday the decision of the New People's Army rebels to declare a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Surigao del Norte and parts of Agusan del Norte to give way for the relief operations in areas struck by the recent strong earthquake. "We are glad that the NPA heeded the call of the military for a ceasefire in earthquake-affected areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Sat duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC