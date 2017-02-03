Oro police drawing up list of scalawags
A CITY police official said the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office will be listing down the scalawags within its ranks which will then be forwarded to the newly-formed Counter-Intelligence Task Force . CITF is the unit formed earlier this week by Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa that is tasked to weed out the undesirables in the national police force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC