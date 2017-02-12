Now The Army And Not Just Cops Might Be Killing 'Drug Dealers' In The Philippines
The Philippines has garnered world attention for its deadly war against drugs that's left 7,600 people dead in the last seven months since President Rodrigo Duterte took office. Now, the country's military could join the bloodbath, making the situation all the more terrifying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
|Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity...
|Jan 17
|Jack kool
|1
|'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13)
|Jan 13
|Bride of Christ
|223
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC