Nephew of Philippines presidential advisor nabbed for drugs

A nephew of one of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's inner circle was caught selling drugs in a sting operation in the president's home city, the anti-narcotics agency said on Friday. John Paul Dureza, the nephew of Duterte's political adviser and peace negotiator Jesus Dureza, was caught selling 15 grams of "shabu" methamphetamine to an undercover Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent in Davao City on Thursday.

