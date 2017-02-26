NDRRMC scales up preparation for magnitude 7.2 quake

By Francis Wakefield Members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recently convened and discussed plans and preparations for a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that could hit Metro Manila. A street post in Surigao City is toppled by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Surigao del Norte Friday at 10:30 p.m. Initial reports say three were killed and 21 were hurt in the quake.

