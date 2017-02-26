NDRRMC scales up preparation for magn...

NDRRMC scales up preparation for magnitude 7.2 quake

By Francis Wakefield Members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recently convened and discussed plans and preparations for a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that could hit Metro Manila. A street post in Surigao City is toppled by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Surigao del Norte Friday at 10:30 p.m. Initial reports say three were killed and 21 were hurt in the quake.

