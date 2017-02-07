NDF peace consultant arrested at mili...

NDF peace consultant arrested at military checkpoint

Monday

A consultant of the National Democratic Front peace panel was arrested by authorities along with his liaison officer at the Task Force Davao checkpoint in Barangay Sirawan, Toril district at 9:21 a.m. Monday. The arrest came barely 15 hours after President Rodrigo Duterte announced in Cagayan de Oro City Sunday night that he was ordering the arrest of 21 NDF consultants who were temporarily released in August to participate in the peace negotiations.

Chicago, IL

