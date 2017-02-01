More than 100 injured in fire at Philippines factory complex
Smoke rises from a factory compound, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in General Trias town in Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The Cavite provincial governor says more than 100 workers, including three Japanese, have been injured and at least three are missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety.
