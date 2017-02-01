More than 100 injured in fire at Philippines factory complex8 min ago

More than 100 workers, including three Japanese, were injured and at least three were missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees scampering to safety, an official said today. The fire at the House Technology Industries was under control but has not been fully extinguished nearly 18 hours after it started in General Trias town in Cavite province south of Manila, said Gov. Jesus Crispin Remulla.

