Mindanao Film Festival goes to Tagum
AFTER the recent success of the Guerrilla Film-A-Thon, a 24-hour filmmaking competition which was set in Tagum City, another film event is coming soon to the City of Palms. The Mindanao Film Festival will be holding its roadshow in Tagum City where it would be bringing in selected short films and feature-length movies made by independent filmmakers in Mindanao.
