Militiaman killed in North Cotabato clash

A MILITIAMAN was killed in a clash between government forces and New People's Army rebels in Magpet, North Cotabato, on Tuesday. Lieutenant Silver Belvis, spokesperson of the 39th infantry battalion, identified the fatality as Eliseo Sicao, a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit .

Chicago, IL

