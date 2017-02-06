Memorial in Philippines for South Kor...

Memorial in Philippines for South Korean whose murder stunted drugs war

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A woman pays her respect during a memorial for South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo, who was allegedly killed by policemen inside the Camp Crame police camp, during a memorial service in Quezon city Metro Manila, Philippines February 6, 2017. The Philippines held a memorial on Monday for a South Korean businessman whose kidnapping and murder by rogue anti-narcotics police prompted a shock suspension of police from President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) 10 hr Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC