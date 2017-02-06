Memorial in Philippines for South Korean whose murder stunted drugs war

A woman pays her respect during a memorial for South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo, who was allegedly killed by policemen inside the Camp Crame police camp, during a memorial service in Quezon city Metro Manila, Philippines February 6, 2017. The Philippines held a memorial on Monday for a South Korean businessman whose kidnapping and murder by rogue anti-narcotics police prompted a shock suspension of police from President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

