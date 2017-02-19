Measures strengthened against illegal logging
THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources -Davao Region and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are upbeat in effectively addressing the worsening cases of illegal logging through strengthening measures of apprehension. The recent flooding that swept away houses and infrastructures, displacing thousands of families, was attributed to the continuous illegal logging operations in upland areas by unregulated operators, thus, resulting to bald mountains and depleted forest.
