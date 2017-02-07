Man stabbed dead by own sister in Bago City
A LABORER died after he was stabbed to death by his younger sister at Purok Gumamela, Barangay Binubuhan in Bago City, Negros Occidental on Sunday. Investigation showed that Araneta was under the influence of intoxicating liquor when he arrived home around 2:30 p.m. A confrontation occurred between him and his sister 30-year-old Ramona Tomanday due to the victim's unruly behavior.
