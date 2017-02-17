Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Surigao City

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the epicenter of the earthquake 22 kilometers west of Surigao City and with a depth of two kilometers. The earthquake was felt at Intensity IV in Sison, Surigao del Norte; Intensity III in Alegria, Surigao del Norte and San Jose, Dinagat; and Intensity II in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

