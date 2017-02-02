Lowering age of criminal liability 'threatens children's well-being'
THE United Nations Children's Fund , together with the Philippine Legislators' Committee on Population and Development, Magone Homes Don Bosco and Child Rights Network , held a forum Thursday against lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility. Under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, or Republic Act 9334 as amended by Republic Act 10630, the minimum age of criminal responsibility in the Philippines is set at 15 years old.
