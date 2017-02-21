Lasca as may face perjury, murder raps - " DOJ

THE Department of Justice said Tuesday that perjury and murder charges could be filed against retired Senior Police Officer 3 Arthur LascaA as, the supposed leader of the so-called Davao Death Squad . The proposed charges are in relation to statements about the existence of the vigilante group and his admission that he had killed criminals upon orders of his superior, then Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

