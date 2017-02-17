Lanao Norte rido spills over into CDO...

Lanao Norte rido spills over into CDO; 3 killed in public market shootout

Read more: MindaNews

A bloody feud between two political clans in Lanao del Norte spilled over into this city Sunday afternoon where a gun battle erupted, killing three persons. Killed were Mawei Batuintan alias " Mawi Solaiman," 28, an employee of Jabbar Marketing, an ukay-ukay store along Daumar Street, and two still unidentified gunmen.

Chicago, IL

