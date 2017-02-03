KTM Philippines kicks off Orange Day Tour
Adventure Cycle Philippines, Inc. , official importer and distributor of KTM motorocycles in the Philippines, kicked off its event series that visits key cities in the country called, the Orange Day Tour. The events hope to spread brand awareness and excitement all around the country, starting with Cebu City, Bacolod, and finally in Alabang.
