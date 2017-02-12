Indonesians, Filipinos protest Trump'...

Indonesians, Filipinos protest Trump's immigration policy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Protesters burn a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark the Feb. 4, 1899, Filipino-American War, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The protesters scored Trump on his anti-immigration stance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC