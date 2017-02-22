Gunmen open fire at mayor's residence

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen strafed the residence of a town official in Zamboanga del Norte, early dawn Wednesday, February 22, the police said. Zamboanga del Norte Police Director Edwin Buenaventura Wagan said the suspects opened fire at the house of Siayan Mayor Flora Villarosa around 12:55 a.m in the village of Poblacion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.