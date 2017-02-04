German national found dead in hotel r...

German national found dead in hotel room in Cagayan de Oro

Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Philippine News Agency A German national who has been staying in a downtown hotel in Cagayan De Oro City for almost two decades was found dead inside his room Friday, police have said. Police investigators ruled out foul play, saying there was no trace of a struggle inside the hotel room and Kaiser showed no sign of being physically harmed.

Chicago, IL

