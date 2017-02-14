FVR to launch latest book Wednesday

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former President Fidel V. Ramos will launch his latest book "FVR XYZ Files" at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City on Wednesday. MB FILE - Former President Fidel V. Ramos speaks before personnel of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City during the unveiling of historical marker of Camp Crame.

Chicago, IL

