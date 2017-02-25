Flowerfest weekend parades set
BAGUIO. Flower designers rush to finish the floats before the grand float parade on Sunday is one of the highlights of annual Pangabenga Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC