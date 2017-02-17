Floods, landslides threaten Caraga du...

Floods, landslides threaten Caraga due to continuous rain

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains since Wednesday are threatening parts of the Caraga region which is still reeling from a magnitude 6.7 earthquake that jolted Surigao City last week. The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported around 100 families evacuated along the city's rivers when heavy rains threatened to flood homes.

