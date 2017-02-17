Firm begins construction of coal-fired power plant in Sarangani
The civil works have formally started for the second section of Sarangani Energy Corporation's US$ 570 million coal-fired power plant in Maasim town in Sarangani Province. Engineering firm JGC Philippines, Inc. , which was contracted by SEC to build the second 105-megawatt component of the 210-MW power plant, launched the project's construction on Thursday following the ceremonial start of excavation at its site in Barangay Kamanga in Maasim.
