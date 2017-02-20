Fire hits 150 houses in 2 Cebu villages

OVER 150 houses were razed by a fire that hit Barangays Tisa and Labangon in Cebu City at 12:50 a.m. Monday, February 20, said Senior Fire Officer 1 Roger Dabalos of Cebu City Fire Station. About 160 affected families are temporarily taking shelter in La Paloma Village Gymnasium, while 40 families are in Barangay Labangon Gymnasium.

