Fire hits 150 houses in 2 Cebu villages
OVER 150 houses were razed by a fire that hit Barangays Tisa and Labangon in Cebu City at 12:50 a.m. Monday, February 20, said Senior Fire Officer 1 Roger Dabalos of Cebu City Fire Station. About 160 affected families are temporarily taking shelter in La Paloma Village Gymnasium, while 40 families are in Barangay Labangon Gymnasium.
