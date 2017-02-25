Experts to meet on MM churches under ...

Experts to meet on MM churches under quake risk

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Experts in the field of heritage conservation will gather for a four-day symposium beginning tomorrow to share best practices in maintaining the structural integrity of baroque churches around Metro Manila found to be at risk from potential seismic movements in the West Valley fault. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts is organizing the event in partnership with Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation, Inc. on February 27-March 2 at the President OsmeA a Theater of Ayuntamiento in Intramuros, Manila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC