Experts to meet on MM churches under quake risk

Experts in the field of heritage conservation will gather for a four-day symposium beginning tomorrow to share best practices in maintaining the structural integrity of baroque churches around Metro Manila found to be at risk from potential seismic movements in the West Valley fault. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts is organizing the event in partnership with Escuela Taller de Filipinas Foundation, Inc. on February 27-March 2 at the President OsmeA a Theater of Ayuntamiento in Intramuros, Manila.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.