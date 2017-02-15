Ex-mayor nabbed for guns, drugs

Former two-term Mayor Luisito "Chito" Espino and a barangay chairman of this town were Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and local police during a dawn raid in Barangay Cacutud here. Espino and Cacutud village chairman Rosendo Dizon, along with Romy Mallari, 42 and Rosauro Dillera, who are alleged members of a private armed group allegedly operated by the former mayor, were arrested while operatives were serving search warrant operation 23-2017 issued on February 7, 2017 by Judge Ana Marie Joson-Viterbo of RTC Branch 24 against the former mayor for alleged illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.