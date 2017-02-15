Ex-mayor nabbed for guns, drugs
Former two-term Mayor Luisito "Chito" Espino and a barangay chairman of this town were Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and local police during a dawn raid in Barangay Cacutud here. Espino and Cacutud village chairman Rosendo Dizon, along with Romy Mallari, 42 and Rosauro Dillera, who are alleged members of a private armed group allegedly operated by the former mayor, were arrested while operatives were serving search warrant operation 23-2017 issued on February 7, 2017 by Judge Ana Marie Joson-Viterbo of RTC Branch 24 against the former mayor for alleged illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC