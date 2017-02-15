Ex-mayor nabbed for guns, drugs

Ex-mayor nabbed for guns, drugs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

Former two-term Mayor Luisito "Chito" Espino and a barangay chairman of this town were Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and local police during a dawn raid in Barangay Cacutud here. Espino and Cacutud village chairman Rosendo Dizon, along with Romy Mallari, 42 and Rosauro Dillera, who are alleged members of a private armed group allegedly operated by the former mayor, were arrested while operatives were serving search warrant operation 23-2017 issued on February 7, 2017 by Judge Ana Marie Joson-Viterbo of RTC Branch 24 against the former mayor for alleged illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,908,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC