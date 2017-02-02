Electric coop employee dead in a gun ...

Electric coop employee dead in a gun attack

Read more: Sun-Star

AN EMPLOYEE of an electric cooperative was killed by riding-in-tandem gunmen in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Thursday, February 2. Zamboanga del Sur Police Director Sofronio Ecaldre identified the victim as Edwin Ligason, 43, an employee of the Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperative-1. Ecaldre said Ligason was shot around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday by one of the two men riding on a motorcycle that blocked his path at Purok Mahigala-on in the village of Bulatok, Pagadian City.

