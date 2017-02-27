Ecumenical backing for Philippines' p...

Ecumenical backing for Philippines' peace talks

Read more: United Methodist Church

It is vital to continue peace talks between the Philippines' armed forces and national police and the New Peoples' Army, say the member churches of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines. The United Methodist Church was among the denominations represented during a Feb. 24 press conference at the offices of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines in Madapo Hills, Davao City.

