Eastern Visayas engineers inspect Surigao quake damage

A team of structural engineers from Eastern Visayas are in Surigao City to help assess the damage on government infrastructure from the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Surigao del Norte last February 10. Department of Public Works and Highways Northern Samar 2nd District Engineer Ferdinand Briones, regional chairman for Eastern Visayas of the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines , went last week to Surigao City to help in the inspection of infrastructure damage. Briones told Manila Bulletin he led a five-man team that went to Surigao City on instructions from DPWH Undersecretary Romeo S. Mono.

