Eastern Visayas engineers inspect Surigao quake damage
A team of structural engineers from Eastern Visayas are in Surigao City to help assess the damage on government infrastructure from the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Surigao del Norte last February 10. Department of Public Works and Highways Northern Samar 2nd District Engineer Ferdinand Briones, regional chairman for Eastern Visayas of the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines , went last week to Surigao City to help in the inspection of infrastructure damage. Briones told Manila Bulletin he led a five-man team that went to Surigao City on instructions from DPWH Undersecretary Romeo S. Mono.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC