Easterlies to affect eastern section of PH
Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over Cagayan Valley region, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Davao, Caraga, Quezon Province and Aurora province. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb 11
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC