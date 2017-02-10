Earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude hi...

Earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude hits Philippines - USGS

11 hrs ago

An earthquake measuring 6.7 struck near the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Friday , the US Geological Survey reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, about 13 km east of the city of Surigao, the USGS said.

Chicago, IL

