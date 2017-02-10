Earthquake in southern Philippines ki...

Earthquake in southern Philippines kills four, damages infrastructure

Debris from a building of Surigao State College and Technology is seen on a car after an earthquake hit Surigao city, southern Philippines February 10, 2017. Four people died and more than 100 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines late Friday, damaging some structures and cutting power in many areas, local officials said.

