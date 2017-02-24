Duterte, Widodo eyed to launch Davao-GenSan-Bitung sea route

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are being eyed to launch the Davao-General Santos-Bitung Shipping Route this April 30, 2017. "We are looking into having President Widodo and Philippine Duterte to jointly launch the maiden voyage here in Davao City," said assistant secretary Romeo Montenegro, Mindanao Development Authority Deputy Executive Director, on Tuesday at the sidelines of the press briefing of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market at Pidoks, Davao City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.