Duterte visits Surigao City, leads distribution of goods
President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Surigao City, 301 kilometers northeast of here, past 1:00 p.m. Sunday to personally assess the damages from the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck that eastern city Friday night. In a report monitored from here, President Duterte, together with some Cabinet Secretaries, led the distribution of relief goods to 500 evacuees who were housed in the city's gymnasium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Sat
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan 31
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan 27
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan 24
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC