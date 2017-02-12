Duterte visits Surigao City, leads distribution of goods

President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Surigao City, 301 kilometers northeast of here, past 1:00 p.m. Sunday to personally assess the damages from the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck that eastern city Friday night. In a report monitored from here, President Duterte, together with some Cabinet Secretaries, led the distribution of relief goods to 500 evacuees who were housed in the city's gymnasium.

