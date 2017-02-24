Duterte leads launch of CAB in Davao

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte led Friday the formal launching of the renewed effort of the current administration to implement the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro in Davao City. In his keynote speech, Duterte asked the 21-member Bangsamoro Transition Committee to fast track the crafting of the enabling law for the Bangsamoro people.

Chicago, IL

