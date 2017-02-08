Duterte approves dredging operations in rivers
President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendations to begin the dredging of four major rivers in the Philippines on Tuesday night. Duterte instructed the Department of Agriculture and Department of Environment and Natural Resources to work with the Department of Public Works and Highways to implement dredging in heavily silted rivers that often result in floods, according to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel PiA ol.
