DSWD monitors needs of flood-affected...

DSWD monitors needs of flood-affected families in Caraga, N. Mindanao

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that the recent weather disturbance in Mindanao has affected a total of 55,824 families or 214,433 persons in 182 barangays in the Caraga and Northern Mindanao regions as of early Wednesday, February 1. The department said 212 evacuation centers in Caraga, mostly in the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur, are sheltering 12,643 families or 61,364 individuals. Social Welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo said the regions are currently experiencing good weather, but floodwaters have yet to subside, preventing residents from returning to their respective homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Tue Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan 27 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan 24 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan 21 Ainu 20
News Sea vessel operators incur P4M in - opportunity... Jan 17 Jack kool 1
News 'Boring priests not enough reason to leave church' (Apr '13) Jan 13 Bride of Christ 223
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,949 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC