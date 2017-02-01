DSWD monitors needs of flood-affected families in Caraga, N. Mindanao

The Department of Social Welfare and Development reported that the recent weather disturbance in Mindanao has affected a total of 55,824 families or 214,433 persons in 182 barangays in the Caraga and Northern Mindanao regions as of early Wednesday, February 1. The department said 212 evacuation centers in Caraga, mostly in the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur, are sheltering 12,643 families or 61,364 individuals. Social Welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo said the regions are currently experiencing good weather, but floodwaters have yet to subside, preventing residents from returning to their respective homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.